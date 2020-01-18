Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $118.00.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on ETR. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Entergy from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group downgraded Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. KeyCorp increased their price target on Entergy from $128.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Entergy from $109.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
Entergy stock traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $126.31. 1,028,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,214,344. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.15. Entergy has a twelve month low of $85.41 and a twelve month high of $126.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.27.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETR. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 151.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 957.1% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.
Entergy Company Profile
Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.
