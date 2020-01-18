Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $118.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ETR. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Entergy from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group downgraded Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. KeyCorp increased their price target on Entergy from $128.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Entergy from $109.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Entergy stock traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $126.31. 1,028,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,214,344. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.15. Entergy has a twelve month low of $85.41 and a twelve month high of $126.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.27.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.23. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 7.38%. The firm had revenue of $36.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Entergy will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETR. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 151.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 957.1% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

