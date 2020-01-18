EnterCoin (ENTRC) Price Hits $0.0106 on Top Exchanges

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. Over the last week, EnterCoin has traded 22.3% lower against the dollar. EnterCoin has a market cap of $32,889.00 and $1.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EnterCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0106 or 0.00000119 BTC on major exchanges including Instant Bitex and Crex24.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00036666 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $516.93 or 0.05787933 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00026648 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00034314 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00127772 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001224 BTC.

EnterCoin Token Profile

ENTRC is a token. Its genesis date was October 12th, 2017. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,098,512 tokens. The official website for EnterCoin is entercoin.net . EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin

Buying and Selling EnterCoin

EnterCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EnterCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EnterCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EnterCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

