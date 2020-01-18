Engie (EPA:ENGI) Given a €15.30 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €15.30 ($17.79) target price on Engie (EPA:ENGI) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective on Engie and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank set a €15.50 ($18.02) price objective on Engie and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective on Engie and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.50 ($18.02) price objective on Engie and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Barclays set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on Engie and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €16.33 ($18.98).

Shares of EPA:ENGI traded up €0.21 ($0.24) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €15.20 ($17.67). 6,146,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,250,000. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €14.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €14.23. Engie has a fifty-two week low of €12.16 ($14.14) and a fifty-two week high of €15.16 ($17.63).

ENGIE SA engages in power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through North America, Latin America, Africa/Asia, Benelux, France, Europe excluding France & Benelux, Infrastructures Europe, GEM & LNG, and Other segments. It engages in the generation and sale of power through nuclear, thermal, solar, wind, biogas, and biomass resources; and seawater desalination activities, as well as offers engineering services in the areas of energy, hydraulics, and infrastructure.

