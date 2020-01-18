Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Tudor Pickering

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Tudor Pickering in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$11.50 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Tudor Pickering’s price target points to a potential upside of 36.26% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$11.50 price target on Enerplus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$11.00 price target on shares of Enerplus in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Capital One Financial upgraded Enerplus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Enerplus from C$15.75 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Enerplus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.73.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Shares of ERF stock traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$8.44. The company had a trading volume of 742,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,271,016. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.88. Enerplus has a 52-week low of C$7.32 and a 52-week high of C$13.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.58, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$339.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$331.89 million. Analysts anticipate that Enerplus will post 1.2613305 EPS for the current year.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

See Also: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.