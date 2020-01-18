Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EIGI. ValuEngine raised Endurance International Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks set a $5.50 price target on Endurance International Group and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Endurance International Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.00.

EIGI opened at $5.15 on Tuesday. Endurance International Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $8.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.53 and a 200-day moving average of $4.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.02, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $753.99 million, a PE ratio of 171.67 and a beta of 1.33.

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. Endurance International Group had a positive return on equity of 13.20% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $277.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.51 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Endurance International Group will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EIGI. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Endurance International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,613,000. Alpine Group USVI LLC bought a new position in shares of Endurance International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,653,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Endurance International Group by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,252,979 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,614,000 after acquiring an additional 201,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Endurance International Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,896,775 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,105,000 after acquiring an additional 197,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in shares of Endurance International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $618,000. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Web Presence, Domain, and Email Marketing. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribers' Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites.

