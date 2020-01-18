ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) Shares Up 5.8%

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:NDRA) shot up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.85 and last traded at $1.81, 100,640 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 62% from the average session volume of 262,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.71.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NDRA. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of ENDRA Life Sciences in a report on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ENDRA Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ENDRA Life Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.34.

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.27). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ENDRA Life Sciences Inc will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ENDRA Life Sciences stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in ENDRA Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:NDRA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 28,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.38% of ENDRA Life Sciences as of its most recent SEC filing. 13.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA)

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc develops medical imaging technology based on the thermos-acoustic effect that improves the sensitivity and specificity of clinical ultrasound. It offers diagnostic imaging technologies, such as computed tomography, magnetic resonance imaging, and ultrasound that allow physicians to look inside a person's body to guide treatment or gather information about medical conditions, such as broken bones, cancers, signs of heart disease, or internal bleeding.

