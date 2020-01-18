Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

EXK has been the topic of several other reports. Pi Financial reissued a hold rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Noble Financial upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver to a buy rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 23rd. GMP Securities downgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.81.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EXK opened at $2.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.23 and a 200 day moving average of $2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $302.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.78 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Endeavour Silver has a 52 week low of $1.68 and a 52 week high of $3.20.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The mining company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $28.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.00 million. Endeavour Silver had a negative return on equity of 22.50% and a negative net margin of 28.01%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Endeavour Silver will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,685,225 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $13,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,128,492 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,413,000 after purchasing an additional 674,739 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 3,178.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,042,298 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,505 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 429.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 147,172 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 119,372 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 287.3% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 124,668 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 92,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold deposits and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the Guanaceví mine in Durango; the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.