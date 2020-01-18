Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Position Cut by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Employers were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Employers by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 134,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,869,000 after buying an additional 4,329 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Employers by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Employers by 138.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 22,384 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Employers by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 122,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Employers by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 56,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 9,472 shares in the last quarter. 79.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EIG opened at $43.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.71. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.31 and a 1 year high of $47.45.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $198.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.58 million. Employers had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 18.73%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Employers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th.

About Employers

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels comprising its partners; and through national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

