Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Rating Lowered to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $21.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ERJ. ValuEngine raised shares of Embraer from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Embraer from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Embraer in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Embraer currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.00.

Embraer stock opened at $18.76 on Wednesday. Embraer has a 1 year low of $15.86 and a 1 year high of $21.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.46. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.53, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The aerospace company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.08). Embraer had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a negative return on equity of 3.36%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Embraer’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Embraer will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Embraer by 389.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 82,654 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 65,784 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Embraer by 88.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 11,592 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Embraer by 1.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 519,321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,454,000 after acquiring an additional 7,560 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Embraer in the second quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Embraer by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 645,812 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,000,000 after acquiring an additional 11,655 shares in the last quarter. 44.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Embraer

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jets, Service & Support, and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment develops, produces, and sells commercial jets; and provides support services, as well as leases aircraft.

