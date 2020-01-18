Elysium (ELS) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $203.00

Elysium (CURRENCY:ELS) traded down 94% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. One Elysium coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Elysium has traded down 95.2% against the US dollar. Elysium has a market capitalization of $1,192.00 and approximately $203.00 worth of Elysium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.92 or 0.00671878 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010199 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000045 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00008064 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Elysium Profile

ELS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 4th, 2017. Elysium’s total supply is 14,353,438 coins. Elysium’s official Twitter account is @Elysium_coin

Elysium Coin Trading

Elysium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elysium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elysium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

