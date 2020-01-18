Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Shares Up 5.3%

Shares of Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) shot up 5.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $30.97 and last traded at $30.84, 13,167,554 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 63% from the average session volume of 8,087,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.28.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ELAN. Barclays started coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Cleveland Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Elanco Animal Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.24.

The stock has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.72.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $771.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.85 million. Elanco Animal Health had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 3.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John P. Bilbrey acquired 3,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.58 per share, with a total value of $100,100.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,783 shares in the company, valued at $73,972.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELAN. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the third quarter worth about $28,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 196.7% in the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the third quarter worth about $46,000. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

