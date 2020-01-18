Eidoo (EDO) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $480,529.00

Eidoo (CURRENCY:EDO) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 17th. One Eidoo token can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00002182 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Ethfinex, Binance and Eidoo Hybrid Exchange. Eidoo has a market capitalization of $10.05 million and approximately $480,529.00 worth of Eidoo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Eidoo has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $269.42 or 0.03040361 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011289 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00199606 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000662 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00029536 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00129343 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Eidoo

Eidoo’s launch date was September 26th, 2017. Eidoo’s total supply is 88,285,228 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,950,783 tokens. Eidoo’s official website is eidoo.io . The Reddit community for Eidoo is /r/eidooapp/ . Eidoo’s official Twitter account is @eidoo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Eidoo Token Trading

Eidoo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, HitBTC, Eidoo Hybrid Exchange, OKEx and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eidoo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eidoo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Eidoo using one of the exchanges listed above.

