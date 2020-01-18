EI Group (LON:EIG) Given Hold Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of EI Group (LON:EIG) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of EI Group in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 252 ($3.31).

Get EI Group alerts:

LON EIG traded up GBX 0.20 ($0.00) on Friday, reaching GBX 284.20 ($3.74). The stock had a trading volume of 198,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.83. EI Group has a 12-month low of GBX 192.20 ($2.53) and a 12-month high of GBX 289 ($3.80). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 283.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 274.81.

Ei Group plc operates leased and tenanted pubs in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Publican Partnerships, Commercial Properties, and Managed. The company engages in the rental of commercial properties, as well as financing and public houses management businesses. It is also involved in the sale of foods and drinks, as well as accommodation and gaming machines.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for EI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.