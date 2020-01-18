Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) Position Trimmed by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 80.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,210 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 9,150 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 265 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 22,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.79, for a total value of $5,456,351.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,868,918.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.69, for a total transaction of $1,265,419.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,082 shares in the company, valued at $6,147,266.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 174,241 shares of company stock worth $40,929,955 in the last 90 days. 1.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $238.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 1-year low of $162.81 and a 1-year high of $247.64.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 32.28%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EW. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $217.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.42.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

