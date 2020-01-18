Edward Jones Reaffirms Buy Rating for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Edward Jones reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $135.29.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

NYSE:JPM traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $138.20. 14,668,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,533,348. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $136.57 and a 200 day moving average of $122.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $98.09 and a 1-year high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. Research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 14,600 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $137.25 per share, for a total transaction of $2,003,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170,330.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 16,000 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $124.65 per share, with a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,384.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,172 shares of company stock valued at $16,158,032 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Eukles Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.