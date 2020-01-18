EDC Blockchain (EDC) Trading Up 7.5% This Week

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. One EDC Blockchain coin can now be bought for about $0.0059 or 0.00000066 BTC on exchanges including DigiFinex, Bit-Z, P2PB2B and DDEX. EDC Blockchain has a total market capitalization of $15.69 million and $499,545.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, EDC Blockchain has traded 7.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00052244 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00072897 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,980.43 or 1.00419272 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00047202 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001501 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000334 BTC.

EDC Blockchain Coin Profile

EDC Blockchain (CRYPTO:EDC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 13th, 2016. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 5,330,754,415 coins and its circulating supply is 2,670,646,025 coins. The official website for EDC Blockchain is edinarcoin.com . EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide

EDC Blockchain Coin Trading

EDC Blockchain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, P2PB2B, LocalTrade, DDEX and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EDC Blockchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EDC Blockchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

