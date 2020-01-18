Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on EDAP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edap Tms from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of Edap Tms in a research report on Friday, November 15th.
NASDAQ EDAP traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,633. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.00 and a beta of 1.62. Edap Tms has a 12 month low of $2.54 and a 12 month high of $5.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.02.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EDAP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Edap Tms by 168.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,332 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Edap Tms by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Edap Tms in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Edap Tms by 762.9% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 205,178 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 181,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Edap Tms by 222.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,408 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 184,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.04% of the company’s stock.
About Edap Tms
EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases worldwide. The company operates in two divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), and Urology Devices and Services (UDS).
Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Edap Tms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edap Tms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.