Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on EDAP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edap Tms from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of Edap Tms in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

NASDAQ EDAP traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,633. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.00 and a beta of 1.62. Edap Tms has a 12 month low of $2.54 and a 12 month high of $5.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.02.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $11.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.15 million. Edap Tms had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 40.29%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Edap Tms will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EDAP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Edap Tms by 168.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,332 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Edap Tms by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Edap Tms in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Edap Tms by 762.9% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 205,178 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 181,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Edap Tms by 222.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,408 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 184,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

About Edap Tms

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases worldwide. The company operates in two divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), and Urology Devices and Services (UDS).

