eBoost Trading 23.5% Higher Over Last Week (EBST)

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded 31.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 17th. eBoost has a market cap of $288,229.00 and approximately $8.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One eBoost coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Bittrex and C-CEX. In the last seven days, eBoost has traded 23.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.45 or 0.00688612 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00009979 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000987 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000044 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00008309 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000463 BTC.

eBoost Coin Profile

EBST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling eBoost

eBoost can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, C-CEX and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBoost should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

