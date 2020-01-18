Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Price Target Raised to $85.00

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Co from $84.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

EMN has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical to $80.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $89.00 target price on shares of Eastman Chemical and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $82.83.

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $77.45 on Wednesday. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $61.22 and a 52 week high of $86.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This is a positive change from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.20%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 45,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after buying an additional 5,821 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 27,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 166.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,284,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $255,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053,378 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,215,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 2,295.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 334,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,026,000 after purchasing an additional 320,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

