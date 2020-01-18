e-Chat (ECHT) Price Reaches $0.0005 on Top Exchanges

e-Chat (CURRENCY:ECHT) traded 20.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. One e-Chat token can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Exrates and P2PB2B. e-Chat has a market capitalization of $10,278.00 and $2.00 worth of e-Chat was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, e-Chat has traded up 165.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00036151 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $522.10 or 0.05841110 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00026602 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00033339 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00128363 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001196 BTC.

About e-Chat

ECHT is a token. It was first traded on October 16th, 2017. e-Chat’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,161,060 tokens. e-Chat’s official Twitter account is @e_Chat_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . e-Chat’s official website is echat.io

e-Chat Token Trading

e-Chat can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, IDEX and Exrates. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Chat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Chat should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy e-Chat using one of the exchanges listed above.

