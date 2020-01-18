e-Chat (ECHT) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.00

e-Chat (CURRENCY:ECHT) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. e-Chat has a total market capitalization of $8,564.00 and $1.00 worth of e-Chat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One e-Chat token can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, P2PB2B and Exrates. During the last seven days, e-Chat has traded 118.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get e-Chat alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00036812 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $514.25 or 0.05772430 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00026601 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00035145 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00127866 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001216 BTC.

About e-Chat

e-Chat is a token. It was first traded on October 16th, 2017. e-Chat’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,161,060 tokens. e-Chat’s official website is echat.io . e-Chat’s official Twitter account is @e_Chat_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling e-Chat

e-Chat can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Exrates and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Chat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Chat should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy e-Chat using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for e-Chat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for e-Chat and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.