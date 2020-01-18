Dynacor Gold Mines (TSE:DNG) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.69

Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. (TSE:DNG)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.69 and traded as low as $1.68. Dynacor Gold Mines shares last traded at $1.71, with a volume of 24,475 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $61.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$1.69 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Dynacor Gold Mines (TSE:DNG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$44.45 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were paid a $0.015 dividend. This is an increase from Dynacor Gold Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. Dynacor Gold Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.43%.

Dynacor Gold Mines Company Profile (TSE:DNG)

Dynacor Gold Mines Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in processing, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Peru. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and precious metals. Its flagship property is the Tumipampa property covering an area of 9,756 hectares located in the province of Abancay, Peru.

