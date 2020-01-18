Dusk Network (DUSK) Trading 11.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 18th. Dusk Network has a total market cap of $8.00 million and $1.27 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dusk Network has traded up 11.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Dusk Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0402 or 0.00000449 BTC on popular exchanges including Ethfinex, Binance DEX and Bittrex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00036557 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $524.60 or 0.05861598 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00026741 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00034358 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00128128 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001193 BTC.

About Dusk Network

Dusk Network (CRYPTO:DUSK) is a token. It launched on July 12th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 198,847,338 tokens. The official message board for Dusk Network is medium.com/dusk-network . The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation . Dusk Network’s official website is www.dusk.network

Dusk Network Token Trading

Dusk Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Ethfinex and Binance DEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dusk Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dusk Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

