Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DCO. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (down from $62.50) on shares of Ducommun in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised Ducommun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Sidoti dropped their price target on Ducommun from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

Shares of DCO stock traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.74. 95,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,367. Ducommun has a 1 year low of $36.80 and a 1 year high of $53.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $484.95 million, a PE ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 0.77.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. Ducommun had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 3.47%. The firm had revenue of $181.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ducommun will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Ducommun by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 26,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 5,061 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in Ducommun in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $159,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Ducommun by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,725 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Ducommun by 539.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ducommun by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 15,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 5,520 shares in the last quarter. 83.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ducommun

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, industrial, natural resources, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; high-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

