DS Smith (LON:SMDS) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of DS Smith (LON:SMDS) to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 400 ($5.26) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 450 ($5.92).

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SMDS. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of DS Smith from GBX 360 ($4.74) to GBX 370 ($4.87) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of DS Smith from GBX 440 ($5.79) to GBX 420 ($5.52) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of DS Smith in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of DS Smith in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of DS Smith in a report on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 401.88 ($5.29).

DS Smith stock opened at GBX 358.60 ($4.72) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.09. DS Smith has a twelve month low of GBX 306.30 ($4.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 397.80 ($5.23). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 380.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 360.83.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.40 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%. DS Smith’s payout ratio is presently 0.70%.

In other DS Smith news, insider Celia Baxter sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 382 ($5.02), for a total transaction of £573 ($753.75).

DS Smith Company Profile

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. It provides transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

