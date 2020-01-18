Dropil (DROP) Price Hits $0.0003

Dropil (CURRENCY:DROP) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. One Dropil token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including Tidex, IDEX and IDAX. During the last seven days, Dropil has traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar. Dropil has a total market cap of $5.80 million and $8,961.00 worth of Dropil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00025287 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00007967 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001218 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003798 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00024822 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00001103 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001457 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Blitzcash (BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 29% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dropil Profile

DROP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2018. Dropil’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,761,083,127 tokens. The official website for Dropil is dropil.com . The Reddit community for Dropil is /r/Dropil . Dropil’s official Twitter account is @FaucetDrop and its Facebook page is accessible here

Dropil Token Trading

Dropil can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Tidex and IDAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dropil directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dropil should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dropil using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

