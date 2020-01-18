Dreamcoin One Day Volume Reaches $2.00 (DRM)

Dreamcoin (CURRENCY:DRM) traded 17.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. Dreamcoin has a total market capitalization of $20,602.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of Dreamcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Dreamcoin has traded 49.9% higher against the US dollar. One Dreamcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Crex24.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dreamcoin alerts:

Flycoin (FLY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00013928 BTC.

AmberCoin (AMBER) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Sterlingcoin (SLG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Mineum (MNM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000158 BTC.

BritCoin (BRIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Cryptojacks (CJ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sativacoin (STV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000080 BTC.

PayCon (CON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SpeedCash (SCS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000179 BTC.

EmberCoin (EMB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Dreamcoin

Dreamcoin (CRYPTO:DRM) is a coin. Dreamcoin’s total supply is 2,568,345 coins. Dreamcoin’s official Twitter account is @Dream_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dreamcoin’s official website is dreamcoin.fi

Dreamcoin Coin Trading

Dreamcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dreamcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dreamcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dreamcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dreamcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dreamcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.