DRDGOLD Ltd. (NYSE:DRD) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of DRDGOLD Ltd. (NYSE:DRD) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $13.75 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given DRDGOLD an industry rank of 168 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of brokerages have commented on DRD. ValuEngine lowered DRDGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.75 target price on shares of DRDGOLD in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in DRDGOLD by 730.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 327,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 288,363 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of DRDGOLD by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 19,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 4,134 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DRDGOLD by 44.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 4,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. 10.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DRDGOLD stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.93. The company had a trading volume of 79,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,742. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.29. DRDGOLD has a 1-year low of $1.64 and a 1-year high of $6.10. The company has a market capitalization of $410.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.13 and a beta of -0.37.

About DRDGOLD

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company's activities include exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the central and western Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province.

