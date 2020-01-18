DraftCoin (DFT) Price Reaches $0.0043 on Top Exchanges

DraftCoin (CURRENCY:DFT) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. One DraftCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges including Coindeal, CoinExchange and YoBit. Over the last week, DraftCoin has traded up 14.9% against the US dollar. DraftCoin has a total market cap of $37,349.00 and $2.00 worth of DraftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pandacoin (PND) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

DraftCoin Coin Profile

DFT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 19th, 2015. DraftCoin’s total supply is 18,715,912 coins and its circulating supply is 8,715,912 coins. The official website for DraftCoin is btcdraft.com . DraftCoin’s official Twitter account is @btcdraft and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DraftCoin

DraftCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coindeal, CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DraftCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DraftCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DraftCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

