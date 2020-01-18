Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Stock Rating Lowered by Mizuho

Mizuho cut shares of Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Mizuho currently has $44.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

DEI has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Douglas Emmett from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.60.

Shares of DEI opened at $42.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.33. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Douglas Emmett has a 1-year low of $35.89 and a 1-year high of $45.08.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $238.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.69 million. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 2.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Douglas Emmett’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.45%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DEI. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 133.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 193.1% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic bought a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the fourth quarter worth approximately $176,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

