Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Discovery Inc Series C from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

NASDAQ:DISCK traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,876,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,306,025. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Discovery Inc Series C has a 1 year low of $23.46 and a 1 year high of $31.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.50.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. Discovery Inc Series C had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 16.81%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DISCK. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 742.1% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,577 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C during the third quarter worth about $126,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C during the third quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. 56.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Discovery Inc Series C Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

