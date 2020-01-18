DigitalNote Tops 1-Day Volume of $4,387.00 (XDN)

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 18th. One DigitalNote coin can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, HitBTC and Bittrex. In the last week, DigitalNote has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar. DigitalNote has a total market cap of $4.58 million and approximately $4,387.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $68.98 or 0.00775118 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005058 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001409 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001678 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About DigitalNote

DigitalNote is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 7,372,476,768 coins. The official website for DigitalNote is www.digitalnote.biz . DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maximum XDN number: 8 589 869 056 XDN Ready for mass adoption, accurate digital money, the 6th perfect number Libertarian XDN supply with ASIC resistant mining Unique model of market economy combined with blockchain technology Block reward: 150 XDN Constant DigitalNote base mining reward makes it predictable for miners Deposit interest rate: 0.4 to 1.094% annual The only cryptocurrency with blockchain deposits Block target time: 4 minute DigitalNote network is 2.5x faster than Bitcoin Mining algorithm: Proof-of-work, CryptoNight CPU-efficient mining process for average PC or laptop. Minimum transaction fee: 0.001 XDN Micropayments made easy with DigitalNote “

DigitalNote Coin Trading

DigitalNote can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalNote should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigitalNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

