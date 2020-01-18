DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) PT Set at €17.50 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €17.50 ($20.35) price objective on DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DIC has been the topic of a number of other reports. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of DIC Asset in a research note on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €19.40 ($22.56) price objective on shares of DIC Asset and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on shares of DIC Asset and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.25 ($17.73) target price on shares of DIC Asset and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on shares of DIC Asset and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. DIC Asset currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €16.47 ($19.15).

ETR:DIC traded down €0.50 ($0.58) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €15.68 ($18.23). The stock had a trading volume of 463,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,861. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €15.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €12.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion and a PE ratio of 20.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.87, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.00. DIC Asset has a 12 month low of €9.23 ($10.73) and a 12 month high of €16.20 ($18.84).

DIC Asset AG is one o f Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 178 assets with a combined market value of c.

