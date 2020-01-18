Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

FANG has been the topic of several other research reports. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.71.

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $89.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.49. Diamondback Energy has a twelve month low of $73.18 and a twelve month high of $114.14.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 29.59%. The business had revenue of $975.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 39,023 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,624,000 after buying an additional 9,231 shares during the period. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth $426,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth $6,821,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,700 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,872,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1,243.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 685 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. 98.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

