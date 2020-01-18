Diamond Eagle Acquisition (OTCMKTS:DEACU) Shares Up 7.3%

Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:DEACU)’s stock price shot up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.19 and last traded at $13.90, 227,247 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 100% from the average session volume of 113,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.95.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DEACU. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Diamond Eagle Acquisition by 2,665.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,712,000 after buying an additional 1,204,805 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Diamond Eagle Acquisition by 28.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 65,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 14,457 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diamond Eagle Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,030,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamond Eagle Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $20,120,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamond Eagle Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,515,000.

Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

