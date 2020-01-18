Deutsche Bank Upgrades Alcoa (NYSE:AA) to Buy

Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Alcoa (NYSE:AA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $20.50 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $21.50.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AA. BMO Capital Markets cut Alcoa from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Alcoa from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. G.Research downgraded shares of Alcoa from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Argus reiterated a hold rating on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Alcoa from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Alcoa has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.75.

NYSE:AA traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.69. The stock had a trading volume of 9,059,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,316,752. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.48. Alcoa has a 12-month low of $16.46 and a 12-month high of $31.45.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 6.87% and a negative return on equity of 0.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alcoa will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alcoa during the second quarter valued at approximately $17,128,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Alcoa by 136.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,048,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,528,000 after purchasing an additional 605,094 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,867,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 58.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,409,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,989,000 after purchasing an additional 522,612 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,218,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $403,094,000 after purchasing an additional 296,059 shares during the period.

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum segments. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

