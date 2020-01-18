Destiny Media Technologies (CVE:DSY) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.24

Destiny Media Technologies Inc (CVE:DSY) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.24 and traded as high as $1.40. Destiny Media Technologies shares last traded at $1.30, with a volume of 4,300 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 6.17, a quick ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.81 million and a PE ratio of 25.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.83.

About Destiny Media Technologies (CVE:DSY)

Destiny Media Technologies Inc, through its subsidiary, Destiny Software Productions Inc, develops and markets software as a service solutions for the distribution and promotion of digital media files over the Internet in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, South America, Africa, and Australia. It primarily develops technologies, which allow the distribution of digital media files either in a streaming or digital download format.

Read More: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Destiny Media Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Destiny Media Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.