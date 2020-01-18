Dero (DERO) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $557,262.00

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 18th. Dero has a market capitalization of $3.46 million and approximately $557,262.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00004230 BTC on major exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and TradeOgre. Over the last week, Dero has traded 15.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Dero

Dero (DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,193,666 coins. The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io . Dero’s official website is dero.io . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject

Buying and Selling Dero

Dero can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

