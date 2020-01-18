Dent Market Capitalization Reaches $14.07 Million (DENT)

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. One Dent token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitbns, BitForex, LATOKEN and Kucoin. Dent has a market capitalization of $14.07 million and $236,257.00 worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dent has traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dent alerts:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011229 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $248.18 or 0.02785973 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00201007 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000693 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00030564 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00134999 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Dent

Dent was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,528,022,816 tokens. The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin . The official website for Dent is www.dentcoin.com . Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Dent Token Trading

Dent can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, Kucoin, Coinrail, Lykke Exchange, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Cobinhood, Fatbtc, LATOKEN, Allbit, CoinBene, HitBTC, Bitbns, IDEX, OKEx, WazirX, BitForex, FCoin, Binance and Liquid. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dent using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.