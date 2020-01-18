DecentBet (DBET) Price Up 35.5% This Week

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded 15.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 18th. DecentBet has a total market capitalization of $368,697.00 and $1,572.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DecentBet token can currently be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN, YoBit, Bancor Network and HitBTC. During the last seven days, DecentBet has traded 35.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011237 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $250.01 or 0.02812629 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00202500 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000693 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00030372 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00135704 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

DecentBet Token Profile

DecentBet’s genesis date was September 13th, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 tokens. The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DecentBet’s official website is www.decent.bet . DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here

DecentBet Token Trading

DecentBet can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, HitBTC, Bancor Network and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DecentBet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DecentBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

