DCC (LON:DCC) Given “Add” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their add rating on shares of DCC (LON:DCC) in a report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on DCC. HSBC restated a buy rating and set a GBX 8,350 ($109.84) target price on shares of DCC in a report on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of DCC from GBX 8,120 ($106.81) to GBX 8,320 ($109.44) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of DCC in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of DCC in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of DCC in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 8,068.80 ($106.14).

Shares of DCC stock traded up GBX 72 ($0.95) on Friday, hitting GBX 6,518 ($85.74). The company had a trading volume of 222,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,121. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.62. DCC has a twelve month low of GBX 6,200 ($81.56) and a twelve month high of GBX 8,558.30 ($112.58). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.35, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 6,505.80 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 6,806.49.

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment engages in the procurement, sale, marketing, and distribution of LPG; operation of retail petrol stations; and reselling of fuel cards.

