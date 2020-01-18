Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 5,201,543 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 444% from the previous session’s volume of 956,790 shares.The stock last traded at $47.37 and had previously closed at $42.04.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.98.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.25.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $299.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.39 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 37.48% and a net margin of 7.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is a positive change from Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.84%.

In related news, CMO John P. Gleason sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total transaction of $444,620.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 32,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,306,576.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Margo Lynn Manning sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $376,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,032,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,700 shares of company stock worth $1,120,152 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the third quarter worth $25,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the third quarter worth $28,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the third quarter worth $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the third quarter worth $111,000. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.