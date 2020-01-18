Datawallet (DXT) Price Up 13.3% This Week

Datawallet (CURRENCY:DXT) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 18th. One Datawallet token can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges including Cobinhood, IDEX, Exmo and Bibox. Datawallet has a market cap of $466,735.00 and approximately $113,788.00 worth of Datawallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Datawallet has traded up 13.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $258.25 or 0.02898773 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011224 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.97 or 0.00201649 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000690 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00030569 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00135305 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Datawallet Token Profile

Datawallet’s launch date was November 11th, 2017. Datawallet’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 390,222,225 tokens. The Reddit community for Datawallet is /r/datawallethq . The official website for Datawallet is datawallet.com . Datawallet’s official Twitter account is @DataWalletHQ

Datawallet Token Trading

Datawallet can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, IDEX, Exmo, Cobinhood and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datawallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datawallet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datawallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

