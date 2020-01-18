DaTa eXchange Trading 6.1% Lower This Week (DTX)

DaTa eXchange (CURRENCY:DTX) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. DaTa eXchange has a total market cap of $1.16 million and $7,497.00 worth of DaTa eXchange was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DaTa eXchange token can now be bought for about $0.0151 or 0.00000168 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and CoinFalcon. During the last seven days, DaTa eXchange has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DaTa eXchange Token Profile

DaTa eXchange (DTX) is a token. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. DaTa eXchange’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,968,572 tokens. The Reddit community for DaTa eXchange is /r/DatabrokerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DaTa eXchange is medium.com/databrokerdao . The official website for DaTa eXchange is databrokerdao.com . DaTa eXchange’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO

DaTa eXchange Token Trading

DaTa eXchange can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and CoinFalcon. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DaTa eXchange directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DaTa eXchange should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DaTa eXchange using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

