Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:WEBS) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:WEBS)’s share price traded down 3.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.35 and last traded at $18.35, 12,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 2,809% from the average session volume of 440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.93.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.0254 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

