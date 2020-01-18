CyberVein Market Capitalization Hits $4.06 Million (CVT)

CyberVein (CURRENCY:CVT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 18th. Over the last seven days, CyberVein has traded 16.9% higher against the dollar. CyberVein has a total market cap of $4.06 million and approximately $246,628.00 worth of CyberVein was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CyberVein token can now be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, IDEX, Bit-Z and Bilaxy.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

U Network (UUU) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

CyberVein Profile

CyberVein is a token. It launched on March 4th, 2018. CyberVein’s total supply is 2,147,483,648 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,060,404,496 tokens. CyberVein’s official Twitter account is @cyberveingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CyberVein is www.cybervein.org

Buying and Selling CyberVein

CyberVein can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, OKEx, Bilaxy, IDEX and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberVein directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberVein should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CyberVein using one of the exchanges listed above.

