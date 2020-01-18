CUTcoin Price Up 6.6% Over Last 7 Days (CUT)

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. Over the last week, CUTcoin has traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. CUTcoin has a market cap of $6.03 million and approximately $4,489.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CUTcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0744 or 0.00000838 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $268.20 or 0.03018731 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011285 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00198931 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000663 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00029859 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00129932 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About CUTcoin

CUTcoin’s total supply is 85,047,364 coins and its circulating supply is 81,047,364 coins. CUTcoin’s official message board is cutcoin.org/blog . CUTcoin’s official website is cutcoin.org

CUTcoin Coin Trading

CUTcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUTcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CUTcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

