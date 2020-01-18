Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $12.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Curo Group Holdings Corp. operates as a consumer finance company. It offers unsecured and secured installment, open-end and single-pay loan services as well as renders other customer service, robust operating systems, call center and a track record services. The Company operates primarily in the United States under two principal brands, Speedy Cash and Rapid Cash and Avio Credit. Curo Group Holdings Corp. is based in WICHITA, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Buckingham Research upped their price target on Curo Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Curo Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Curo Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Curo Group has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.75.

Shares of Curo Group stock opened at $10.88 on Wednesday. Curo Group has a 52 week low of $9.11 and a 52 week high of $16.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.98. The stock has a market cap of $419.43 million, a PE ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 3.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.83.

Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.12. Curo Group had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 408.48%. The firm had revenue of $297.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.75 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Curo Group will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Eugene Vin Iv Thomas sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $178,335.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,696.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO David Strano sold 11,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $182,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,715 shares of company stock worth $372,175 in the last three months. Insiders own 44.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Curo Group by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,126,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,451,000 after purchasing an additional 320,759 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Curo Group by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 777,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,591,000 after buying an additional 188,847 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Curo Group by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 520,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,911,000 after buying an additional 205,516 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Curo Group by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 293,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,894,000 after buying an additional 94,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new position in Curo Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,721,000. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Curo Group Company Profile

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

