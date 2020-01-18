CTI Industries (NASDAQ:CTIB) Shares Up 18.2%

CTI Industries Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIB) shares shot up 18.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.58 and last traded at $1.56, 201,768 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 91% from the average session volume of 2,291,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.32.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.01.

CTI Industries (NASDAQ:CTIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.54 million for the quarter. CTI Industries had a negative net margin of 16.72% and a negative return on equity of 178.50%.

CTI Industries Corporation develops, produces, and distributes consumer and film products for commercial and industrial uses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Mexico. The company offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and Animal Twisties; and other inflatable toy items.

