CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target Cut to $79.00 by Analysts at Cowen

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its target price trimmed by Cowen from $83.00 to $79.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup lowered CSX from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. TD Securities upped their target price on CSX from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank lowered CSX from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $82.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on CSX from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. CSX currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $78.14.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,348,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,312,346. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.61 and its 200 day moving average is $70.74. CSX has a 1-year low of $63.97 and a 1-year high of $80.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.41.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 27.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CSX will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CSX news, Director Steven T. Halverson sold 39,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.65, for a total transaction of $2,852,529.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX by 88.5% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 426 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. 76.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.